'Thought he was going to beat me': Herschel Walker hit with disturbing claims by yet another accuser

Yet another woman has come forward to detail disturbing allegations of abuse at the hands of Trump-backed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, longtime Walker girlfriend Cheryl Parsa detailed an incident in which Walker grew violent after she caught him with another woman back in 2005.

According to Parsa, Walker became enraged after she walked in on him with another woman and began swinging his fist at her.

"I thought he was going to beat me," said Parsa, who says she subsequently fled the room in fear before Walker could get the chance.

In addition to that violent incident, Parsa also claims that Walker would use his diagnosed mental illness as a justification for his poor behavior.

"He’s a pathological liar. Absolutely. But it’s more than that,” she told the publication. “He knows how to manipulate his disease, in order to manipulate people, while at times being simultaneously completely out of control.”

Walker has faced allegations of abuse from multiple woman and family members, although during his Senate campaign he has deflected from them by acknowledging his past mental illness and claiming that he has received treatment for it so that it is no longer an issue.

Parsa told The Daily Beast that she's come forward because she thinks it would be dangerous to give someone like Walker the power of being a United States Senator.

"He is not well,” she said. “And I say that as someone who knows exactly what this looks like, because I have lived through it and seen what it does to him and to other people. He cannot be a senator. He cannot have control over a state when he has little to no control of his mind.”