Woman charged in Capitol riots now serving as a 'captain' for Herschel Walker's campaign
(DOJ Photo)

A woman who has been charged for illegally entering the United States Capitol building on January 6, 2021 is now serving as a "county captain" for Trump-endorsed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Mandy Robinson-Hand was listed earlier this year as a captain by Walker's campaign even though she was arrested this past March and charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and unlawful demonstrating at the Capitol.

Robinson-Hand, who also serves as the chairwoman of the Taylor County Republican Party, entered the Capitol on January 6th alongside her husband, Charles Hand III, who was also arrested.

Federal law enforcement officials identified the couple through closed circuit camera footage, and also had an assist from a tipster who pointed them to social media posts Charles Hand made about the riots.

"We’re in the capital (sic). Taking our house back,” Hand wrote in one post. “We’ve Been tear gassed etc.”

And Robinson-Hand isn't the only controversial pick for Walker campaign team captain, as the campaign also lists Kay Godwin, a Georgia activist who is currently being investigated by the Fulton County District Attorney's Office for serving as one of the state's fake pro-Trump electors.

Walker's campaign did not respond to AJC requests for comment.

