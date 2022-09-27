GOP congressman working with Jan. 6 committee feared their offices would get stormed by Republican members
Gage Skidmore.

WASHINGTON — The new book by former Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) was released on Tuesday and details his experience from a Freedom Caucus tea party member to a target of the GOP.

Riggleman worked as a senior adviser for the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Early on in the book, Riggleman revealed that there was a genuine fear that his former Republican colleagues would break into the Jan. 6 offices.

"I also heard rumors from a former colleague that some were planning to storm our offices, as they had during the second impeachment hearings," he wrote. "My files included information on thousands of sensitive texts, language for subpoenas and preservation requests, as well as technical plans and documents related to advanced analysis. They needed to be kept safe."

Riggleman reportedly infuriated members of the Jan. 6 committee for speaking out of school about the committee, but Riggleman told MSNBC on Monday that his book mentions things that the Jan. 6 committee has already revealed. The Jan. 6 committee members have said that they've followed up on Riggleman's findings.

According to him, the findings were so powerful that he simply "couldn't unsee them." He told "60 Minutes" on Sunday that there were points of contact between insurrectionists, militia members and the White House.

Thus far, the Republican members haven't stormed any of the offices and have opted instead to belittle the committee, saying no one is watching it. Ratings proved another story, and after just a few public hearings, public opinion shifted noticeably.

Riggleman's book, "The Breach" is on sale today and Raw Story has full coverage here.

