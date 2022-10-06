Georgia voter blames Herschel Walker's ex-wife for son's abuse allegations: 'Moms poison kids against their father'
President Donald Trump is greeted by NFL Hall of Famer Herschel Walker during an event for black supporters at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta on Sept. 25, 2020. - BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/AFP/TNS

Huffington Post this week talked with some voters in Georgia about the multiple scandals facing GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker, and they learned that the majority of them were sticking by their man.

Walker's campaign this week has been struck by reports that he paid for a former girlfriend's abortion, and was then hit again when one of his sons, Christian Walker, accused his father of committing familial abuse.

Georgia voter Cynthia Berglund, however, told Huffington Post that it was likely that Walker's first wife, whom he divorced back in 2002, was to blame for her son's allegations.

“Divorces are sh*tty,” she said. “A lot of times the kids take sides depending on how the parents behave. I’ve seen a lot of moms just poison their kids against their father. And fathers poison kids against moms. That I take with a grain of salt.”

In fact, Christian Walker's allegations are not the first time Walker has been accused of familial abuse.

Documents unearthed by the Associated Press earlier this year show that police in 2001 responded to a phone call from Walker's therapist, Jerry Mungadze, who warned police that his patient was "volatile," and police wrote in their report that they had to take cover upon arriving because he "talked about having a shoot-out with police."

The AP report also cited a 2012 profile of Walker, who has a long history of mental health troubles and alleged abusive behavior, in which Mungadze elaborated on the reasons why he called the police on his patient.

“He threatened to kill [then-wife Cindy Grossman], myself and himself," Mungadze said. "I called 911, and the police came."

