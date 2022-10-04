GOP officials rage against Herschel Walker's 'spoiled brat' son for hurting their Senate chances with abuse allegations

On Tuesday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Trump-backed former football star Herschel Walker's Senate campaign is in crisis mode over a series of new scandals that broke last night.

The turmoil began with a bombshell Daily Beast article revealing that Walker, an anti-abortion absolutist, secretly paid a woman he impregnated to get an abortion, with the woman providing the receipt from the abortion clinic, and a signed check and "Get Well" card both bearing Walker's signature. Less than an hour later, Christian Walker, his oldest son and one of his longtime most prominent social media surrogates, publicly turned on him, accusing him of abuse in a series of tweets: "I know my mom and I would really appreciate if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us. You're not a 'family man' when you left us to bang a bunch of women, threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from your violence."

According to AJC's Greg Bluestein, some Republican operatives are now raging at Christian Walker for compounding his father's Senate problems, with one official close to Herschel Walker telling him, “This is a deeply disturbed kid with obvious issues of his own. He’s a spoiled brat and is solely to blame if Herschel loses the race.”

But per the article, whatever handwringing is going on behind the scenes, Republicans in Georgia and in nationwide campaign positions are under pressure to stick by Walker, as Democratic Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is one of their only targets to gain a seat.

"The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which has devoted tens of millions of dollars to elect Walker, issued a statement late Monday that called the report 'nonsense' and tied Warnock to President Joe Biden’s record," wrote Bluestein. "State and national Republicans have little choice but to stick with Walker. Republicans have a narrow path to flip the evenly divided chamber, and Georgia is among a dwindling number of competitive states still on the board."

Walker, for his part, "accused Democrats and their allies of threatening his loved ones" during his interview with Sean Hannity immediately after the story broke, said the report: "'They’re not going to take the seat, so they better work even harder,' Walker said. 'They’ve jeopardized my kids, they’ve jeopardized my family. They think they can threaten me. They think they can scare me. Right now, all they’ve done is they’ve energized me more.'"

Christian Walker, for his part, dropped a pair of two-minute videos on Tuesday morning laying into Republican operatives who are accusing him of lying, and reiterating all of his allegations of abuse and neglect against his father. "I've spoken to nearly all the people who have attacked me and told them quietly that I didn't want to be involved," Walker wrote above one. "Now they're blaming me for everything I'm not responsible for. It's disgusting."