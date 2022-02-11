New York school investigating after students hooted 'ape noises' at Black basketball player

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that a Black basketball player at a school game in Nyack, New York was taunted with "ape" noises from students supporting the opposite team.
"When a Black player from Nyack got ready to shoot from the free-throw line, students supporting the Pearl River, New York, team started making ape calls and monkey noises," reported Brooke Leigh Howard. "A video of the taunts was later posted online. Fans of both teams were upset about the racist behavior, and school leaders said that they would look into the incident."
"It happened three different times," said one player from Nyack. "You hear it but you don’t believe it."
Similar incidents have happened at local school basketball games all around the country. In January, a girls' middle school basketball team was heckled in Lakewood, New Jersey, with one person calling a player a "Black b*tch," students at Capitol High School in Olympia, Washington called an opposing Black player a "gorilla," and Haslett High School students in Michigan were taunted with monkey noises during an away game at Fowlerville High School.
Watch the incident below:
Allowing monkey noises to echo through a gymnasium while an African American player shoots free throws, sanctions racism and hatred. Pearl River missed the mark to correct abhorrent behavior. Stop the Game. Remove the Offenders. Do Better!pic.twitter.com/i3GeSyNPnH— RedHawks BBall (@RedHawks BBall) 1644524411