MAGA rioter attempts 'heart to heart' with judge — but it gets 'bungled from the start': report
Mike Lindell, left, and Doug Jensen

An alleged Capitol rioter will remain in jail despite apologizing to a federal judge on Friday for watching an "election fraud" symposium put on by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell last year.

Douglas Jensen, who reportedly is an adherent of the QAnon conspiracy theory, had his bond revoked in September for violating the conditions of his pretrial release by accessing the Internet to watch Lindell's “Cyber Symposium regarding the recount of the presidential election."

During a video hearing from jail on Friday, Jensen tried to bypass his attorney and address U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly directly. But according to a report from Law & Crime, it didn't go well.

"Kelly granted Jensen’s request, but his attempted heart-to-heart with the court was bungled from the start," the site reports. "Jensen was unable to unmute himself. Jensen’s attorney, Christopher Michael Davis, spoke on his client’s behalf."

David told the judge, “(Jensen) wanted to apologize for having disregarded his conditions of release and he wanted to ask Your Honor to reconsider allowing him to remain in home detention pending trial."

Judge Kelly, who revoked Jensen's bond last year and previously rejected a motion for reconsideration in January, declined to release him again on Friday.

“I have already—based on the motion your attorney filed—denied reconsidering that,” Kelly said. “[But] there are standards that govern motions for reconsideration, and if your attorney files a motion that meets that standard I’ll certainly consider it. But I appreciate your apology."

Kelly also rejected a motion from Jensen to dismiss a charge of "obstructing an official proceeding," which carries a penalty of up to 20 years. Kelly noted that other judges in the D.C. District Court have ruled that a joint session of Congress qualifies as an official proceeding.

Jensen is accused of leading a violent mob that chased Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up multiple flights of stairs.

Prior to his initial release in July, Jensen claimed that after four years of studying QAnon online, he'd had a "wake-up call" and realized that he'd been "deceived by a pack of lies."

But after a pretrial services officer caught Jensen watching the Lindell symposium in August, Kelly said: "It's now clear that he has not experienced a transformation, that he continues to seek out those conspiracy theories that led to his dangerous conduct on Jan. 6."

