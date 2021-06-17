Viewers crack up laughing over Trump's Fox News rant about saving birds from windmills
Donald Trump speaks at the Trump Soho Hotel in New York on June 22, 2016 (AFP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Former President Donald Trump's Fox News interview was a nice reminder of the same old things that he has promoted for years and that he's also been ridiculed for saying out loud.

Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, the ex-president grumbled about no one reporting on the news that he was vindicated over hydroxychloroquine being a miracle COVID drug, which it is not.

But it was the claim that windmills are killing "everything" that sent many into stitches of laughter. Even during the hand-off between MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell, the two cracked up over Trump suddenly becoming a huge wildlife advocate in his post-presidency years.

