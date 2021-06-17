Viewers crack up laughing over Trump's Fox News rant about saving birds from windmills

Donald Trump speaks at the Trump Soho Hotel in New York on June 22, 2016 (AFP Photo/Kena Betancur)
Former President Donald Trump's Fox News interview was a nice reminder of the same old things that he has promoted for years and that he's also been ridiculed for saying out loud.
Speaking to Fox News' Sean Hannity, the ex-president grumbled about no one reporting on the news that he was vindicated over hydroxychloroquine being a miracle COVID drug, which it is not.
But it was the claim that windmills are killing "everything" that sent many into stitches of laughter. Even during the hand-off between MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O'Donnell, the two cracked up over Trump suddenly becoming a huge wildlife advocate in his post-presidency years.
See the mockery in the tweets below:
Trump on Fox drops a classic line about windmills killing “our birds"— Sam Stein (@Sam Stein) 1623893890.0
Donald Trump believes windmills are the greatest threat to America. THANK GOD JOE BIDEN IS PRESIDENT!— Jack Cocchiarella (@Jack Cocchiarella) 1623896425.0
@justinbaragona @atrupar I hope whatever windmill hurt trump knows what damage they’ve caused.— Valerie (@Valerie) 1623896879.0
@JDCocchiarella @Acyn @joncoopertweets @RexChapman @TheRickWilson @JakeLobin @jaketapper @gtconway3d One would thin… https://t.co/12g3hIn56u— remmy robertson (@remmy robertson) 1623894658.0
@samstein He’ll be so angry when he finds out what the oil business does to them. https://t.co/w9dY6x0B48— Alyosha (@Alyosha) 1623894191.0
Anybody Knows what #Biden is doing about the windmills that are killing all the Bald Eagles?... #Trump https://t.co/StnPbzlWBE— Max (@Max) 1623896758.0
"We didn't win." - Trump SERIOUSLY! Check the Hannity tape contained in this article. https://t.co/lnQuJLAMIC— Chris C - Vaccinate + Ventilate + MaskUp (@Chris C - Vaccinate + Ventilate + MaskUp) 1623897938.0
We have tipped from Trump Garbage Time to Biden Real Time. Trump conceded on Hannity show that he lost. Biden reset… https://t.co/pKMfN6Ps71— laura vecsey (@laura vecsey) 1623898581.0
@WalshFreedom Where is your comment on the Trump call with Hannity he finally slipped and admitted it on air!— Jamey V (@Jamey V) 1623898823.0
TRUMP interview on Hannity tonight, ADMITS HE LOST ELECTION!!! https://t.co/6iDBDLIdK4— jctheclub TRUMP IS SOCIOPATH THIEF LIAR RAPIST ECT (@jctheclub TRUMP IS SOCIOPATH THIEF LIAR RAPIST ECT) 1623898770.0
Trump admitting he lost on Sean Hannity!!! See Trumpers we told you!— Barb #irishgirl (@Barb #irishgirl) 1623897047.0