LAPD arrests potential mass shooter in Hollywood with high-powered rifles aimed at a public park
Weapon series. Custom build AR-15 (M4A1) carbine on a wooden surface (Shutterstock)

A potential mass shooting in Hollywood may have just been prevented by Los Angeles police, reported The Daily Beast on Thursday.

"Several neighbors flagged mental health concerns to cops after 25-year-old Braxton Johnson threatened them outside the Lumina Hollywood, a large apartment block," reported Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling. "After obtaining a search warrant, officers say they found several high-powered rifles, shotguns and handguns on the 18th floor of the complex, leading to Johnson’s arrest. The LAPD said they believe he was in the motions of plotting a mass shooting."

According to LAPD Lieutenant Leon Tsap, “The suspect was located on the 18th floor of an apartment building with large windows with a view, with a non-obstructed view of a public park, downstairs, and some of the rifles were pointed outside of the windows.” Police also confiscated a shotgun and camouflage body armor.

Johnson is reportedly being held on half a million dollars bail.

This comes after a grisly month that saw multiple high-profile mass shootings in California, including an armed rampage at a dance studio in the Asian-American community of Monterey Park during Lunar New Year celebrations, and shootings in Half Moon Bay and Oakland.

As families were grieving, former President Donald Trump invoked the Monterey Park shooting to complain about how the January 6 defendants being held in jail were being treated.

