QAnon congresswoman holds press conference to apologize for likening coronavirus rules to Holocaust

Weeks after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) compared mask mandates to the Holocaust, the controversial Republican is finally apologizing for her outrageous comments.

Greene had initially doubled-down on her remarks, but changed her tune on Monday.

She said he she was taught by her father "when you make a mistake, you should own it."

"And I have made a mistake and it's really bothered me for a couple of weeks now and so I definitely want to own it," she said. "This afternoon, I visited the Holocaust Museum. The Holocaust is — there's nothing comparable to it."

"The horrors of the holocaust are something that some people don't even believe happened," said the QAnon cultist who believes in the conspiracy theory Trump won.

Watch: