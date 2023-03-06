Hope Hicks meets with Manhattan prosecutor's office: Report

Torres was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport and charged with interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, the DOJ said. He was detained pending a March 9 court hearing.

Approximately 45 minutes before landing, an alarm sounded in the cockpit that a door located between the first class and coach sections of the aircraft had been disarmed, the DOJ said.

A flight attendant saw hat the door’s locking handle had been moved out of the fully locked position – approximately a quarter of the way towards the unlocked position – and that the emergency slide arming lever had been moved to the “disarmed” position, the DOJ said.

As the crew member reported this to the captain and flight crew after securing the door and emergency slide, a fellow flight attendant reported that he had observed Torres near the door, the DOJ said.

The flight attendant then notified the captain that they believed Torres posed a threat to the aircraft and urged the captain to land the aircraft as soon as possible, the DOJ said.

Torres got out of his seat and approached the door where two flight attendants were standing in the aisle and said something the flight attendants couldn’t hear, the agency said.

“Torres then allegedly thrust towards one of the flight attendants in a stabbing motion with a broken metal spoon, hitting the flight attendant on the neck area three times,” the DOJ said.

“Passengers then tackled Torres and he was restrained with the assistance of flight crew. Torres was immediately taken into custody upon the flight’s arrival to Boston.”

Passengers aboard the flight said Torres asked a fellow passenger where on the safety card it showed where the door handle was located during the flight attendant's safety briefing before takeoff, and that Torres was seen pacing in a galley before attacking the flight attendant, the DOJ said.

Torres faces up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000 on the charge of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, the DOJ said.