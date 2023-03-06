Hope Hicks meets with Manhattan prosecutor's office: Report

Hope Hicks, a long-time aide to Donald Trump, met with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office Monday, according to The New York Times.
Hicks, who followed Trump from his company to his campaign and then to the White House in 2017, worked with Trump at the time he was dealing with the pay-offs of two women who alleged that he'd had an affair with them.
It was months before the 2016 election, and according to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, the candidate directed the payoffs that Cohen delivered. Over several months, Trump paid Cohen back, making it look like a retainer, the lawyer said. Cohen was then arrested, prosecuted and jailed by the federal government for breaching campaign finance laws and other financial charges. Trump, by contrast, hasn't been held accountable.
Last week, former adviser and one-time campaign manager Kellyanne Conway appeared at the DA's office to answer questions. Now that Hicks has been spotted too, The Times reported she is the seventh witness to meet with Bragg's office in the past weeks.
The Times said that they were unsure whether Hicks testified before the grand jury. Hicks previously testified to the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on Congress and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election.