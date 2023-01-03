'Chaos, crisis and confusion': House Dems ridicule Republicans over Speakership turmoil

The upcoming vote for Speaker of the House is another public display of the split intentions and motivations of the Republican party, Democrats are telling the public via social media.

Democrat Representative Grace Meng posted on Twitter, "If you've run out of Netflix shows, there's a new one out at 12pm-starring House Republicans. Instead of fighting inflation, they're fighting each other."

Meng continued on the post, "Instead of solving problems, they are causing chaos, crisis and confusion."

Meng is not the only Democrat taking their comments about the GOP fight to the media.

In the Fox News story, California Democratic Representative Ted Lieu said, "It's the beginning of 2023 and House Republicans already show they can't govern," he continued. "The weakness of Kevin McCarthy and the rise of the extreme MAGA caucus have already had ramifications."

Lieu then proceeded to say that no committee assignments should occur because if selected, McCarthy's power will be minimized within his own party and that would minimize his effectiveness to negotiate with House Democrats.

House Democrats have also used the opportunity to express their unity behind newly elected Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Fellow New York Democratic Representative Ritchie Torres even called the actions grandstanding, and emphasized the party's support of Jeffries.