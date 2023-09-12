House GOP 'on a path for maximum chaos' thanks to Freedom Caucus: report

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is expected to endorse an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden this week in a bid to relieve pressure from right-wing lawmakers in his caucus.
However, Politico's Playbook is reporting that this may not save McCarthy from political turmoil as members of the House Freedom Caucus may still shut down the federal government regardless.
At issue is the fact that many Freedom Caucus members want to enact deeper spending cuts than the ones already agreed to in the bipartisan debt ceiling deal that McCarthy brokered earlier this year with the Biden White House.
However, Politico notes that "this is an exercise in futility" given that "the White House, congressional Democrats and Senate Republicans have shown no signs of abandoning the previously negotiated spending agreement," which means that the Freedom Caucus will be forced to swallow the original deal that McCarthy cut with Biden.
And when that happens, Politico writes, a political firestorm will likely ensue.
"We’re on a path for maximum chaos, have no doubt," the report argues. "The Freedom Caucus, allied grassroots groups and one of McCarthy’s fiercest internal critics are set to ratchet up pressure today... as sparring between the House GOP’s factions enters a new and nasty phase."