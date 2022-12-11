Republicans who ignored House J6 committee subpoenas could end up before ethics committee

According to a report from The Hill, the five Republican House members who ignored subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6th insurrection likely won't be on a criminal referral to the DOJ, but may end standing before the Ethics Committee instead.

As the report notes, the Jan 6th committee has no enforcement powers -- particularly over their House colleagues -- but ethics violations are another matter.

The GOP House members who could face scutiny include, "House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.), and Reps. Scott Perry (Pa.), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Andy Biggs (Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (Ala.)."

According to the report, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said there is a provision that allows the balking members to be subject to "Article One in their own chambers for their actions.”

Noting the referral would be "largely symbolic," the report added the "committee’s referral could put some pressure on the ethics panel to be more transparent, given the public nature of the possible referrals."

“That sort of forces the House Ethics Committee into providing a public response," explained Craig Holman, government affairs lobbyist for Public Citizen.

