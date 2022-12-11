'Love it': Former RNC head applauds plan by Democrats to fire back at GOP investigations

During an appearance on MSNBC's "The Sunday Show, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele gave a thumbs up to a plan by Democrats and liberal operatives to fire back at Republicans who are itching to open up multiple investigations now that they have taken control of the House.

Speaking with host Jonathan Capehart, Stele was asked about plans by allies of Hunter Biden who are setting up a warroom to combat the coming Republican-majority investigation into President Joe Biden's son.

Asked what he thought about the Washington Post report, he quickly answered, "Love it."

"Fight fire with fire," he added. "I appreciate very much the idea of not letting this narrative go sideways: it already has, to some degree."

"The fact that there is cachet in the public space to even begin to bring these hearings to the floor-- look, if it were me, if I'm advising Hunter Biden, I'd say when that subpoena comes, you take it outside and you lay it on the ground and you let the dogs do what dogs do with something on the ground -- meet that fire with fire," he continued.

"They probably won't do that but the idea that you're going to go on offense, that you're not going to give ground when you look at the people who are calling the investigation and hosting the investigation, they got their own issues," he explained, likely meaning Donald Trump. "At least Hunter Biden can talk about 'Hey, I'm dealing with addiction.' What's their excuse? So the reality of it is, this is a new offensive. We'll see how it plays out -- it's smart to get ahead of it."

