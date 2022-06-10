House Judiciary GOP ripped to shreds for declaring Jan. 6 hearing ‘old news’

Congressman Jim Jordan speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)
The House Judiciary Committee's Republican minority sent out a tweet dismissing the findings of the House Select Committee as "old news," and other social media users ripped their claims apart.
The Jan. 6 committee laid out evidence of a seven-part plan by Donald Trump to illegally overturn his election loss, but the GOP minority waved away the video, photo and testimonial evidence as unimportant.
"All. Old. News," the account tweeted.
Others disagreed.
\u201c@JudiciaryGOP That you\u2019re morally treasonous garbage? Yes. It is.\u201d— House Judiciary GOP (@House Judiciary GOP) 1654822349
\u201c@JudiciaryGOP We see you, Jim Jordan. You fucking loser.\u201d— House Judiciary GOP (@House Judiciary GOP) 1654822349
\u201c@JudiciaryGOP This was a new favorite\nhttps://t.co/aH1lKcgtTk\u201d— House Judiciary GOP (@House Judiciary GOP) 1654822349
\u201c@JudiciaryGOP This is new \ud83d\ude03\u201d— House Judiciary GOP (@House Judiciary GOP) 1654822349
\u201c@JudiciaryGOP New. \n\nhttps://t.co/NDk5ckCGdX\u201d— House Judiciary GOP (@House Judiciary GOP) 1654822349
\u201c@thehowie @JudiciaryGOP House Judiciary GOP, do you care to respond to this tweet on the record?\u201d— House Judiciary GOP (@House Judiciary GOP) 1654822349
\u201c\u201cThe leader of our party wanting to kill our Vice President is, like, so 2 years ago\u201d\u201d— The Daily Show (@The Daily Show) 1654826644