House Judiciary GOP ripped to shreds for declaring Jan. 6 hearing ‘old news’
Congressman Jim Jordan speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

The House Judiciary Committee's Republican minority sent out a tweet dismissing the findings of the House Select Committee as "old news," and other social media users ripped their claims apart.

The Jan. 6 committee laid out evidence of a seven-part plan by Donald Trump to illegally overturn his election loss, but the GOP minority waved away the video, photo and testimonial evidence as unimportant.

"All. Old. News," the account tweeted.

Others disagreed.









