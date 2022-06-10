House Judiciary GOP ripped to shreds for declaring Jan. 6 hearing ‘old news’

"Mr. Kushner, right at the intersection of remarkably arrogant and remarkably dumb lies his comment," Rosenberg said. "I mean, when a White House counsel, principled, thoughtful White House counsel Pat Cipollone sees five-alarm fires all around him, red flags and threatens to resign, that ain't whining, and anybody with an ounce of common sense and an ounce of respect for the office of the presidency would understand that, and so it is a remarkably dumb and arrogant comment to characterize that as whining. You ought to listen if your White House counsel tells you that you're in trouble."

Rosenberg, who served in the Department of Justice and led the Drug Enforcement Administration, said the House Select Committee had presented compelling evidence at its first public hearing.

"They have lots of disparate parts and it's a multi-layered, multi-faceted presentation that will play out over the next several hearings, but there are really two types of evidence, at least that I thought about last night, stuff that's compelling, emotional like the testimony of officer Caroline Edwards," Rosenberg said. "I thought she was honorable, valiant and dignified and everything that's good about law enforcement, and then there's stuff that's probative. By probative, I mean stuff that tends to prove the central thesis. The central thesis here, I submit, is that President Trump knowingly and intentionally engaged in a plot and directed a conspiracy to undermine the electoral vote count to impede Congress and to unlawfully hold on to power, and so some of the evidence was probative of that and some of the evidence was simply compelling and emotional."

"Congresswoman [Liz] Cheney did a wonderful opening statement, and it's sort of like one you see in a criminal case in a federal court," he added. "She promised what they were going to adduce, and promised what they will do over the course of the hearings and now they have to do just that, they have to prove it."