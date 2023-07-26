House Dems 'salivating' at the current state of the GOP: report

As Republicans in the House of Representatives push for expunging former President Donald Trump's impeachments and float shutting down the federal government, Democrats in the chamber are sensing an opportunity to win back some of the seats they lost last fall.

In fact, Punchbowl News reports that House Democrats are "salivating" at the prospect of their Republican colleagues blundering into self-destructive political stunts.

One of the more immediate issues will be simply keeping the federal government funded, which is something that far-right members of McCarthy's caucus have signaled they are not ready to do.

"House conservatives are already rebelling against Republican-crafted spending bills — even when a Freedom Caucus member helped write the measure," the report notes. "Putting four HFC members on the Appropriations Committee was supposed to help avoid this scenario."

FROM EARLIER: Rudy Giuliani made 'astonishing' admission and 'I cannot even conceive' how it saves him: CNN legal analyst

As if that weren't bad enough, swing-district Republicans will have even tougher votes to take if their colleagues force a vote on impeaching President Joe Biden.

DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene tells Punchbowl News that the GOP is essentially playing right into her hands.

“Republicans continue to highlight that they are extreme," she says. "They aren’t interested in governing, and there’s no leadership. It’s terrible for the American people.”