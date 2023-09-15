House GOP near 'the Godfather II stage' where 'the whole family kills each other': Republican lawmaker

Infighting among House Republicans has gotten so intense that some members are drawing analogies from classic mobster movies to describe it.

One unnamed congressional Republican told Semafor this week that relations among his colleagues may have reached "the Godfather II stage” where “the whole family kills each other.”

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN), meanwhile, explicitly compared House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to TV mob boss Tony Soprano, in that "everybody thinks they’re going to kill him and he comes out alive."

Tensions within the caucus boiled over this week after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) threatened to file a motion to oust McCarthy as speaker, and McCarthy called his bluff and dared him to do it.

Aside from the personal drama, the House GOP has also failed to push through a must-pass bill funding the military, and the party is barreling toward a government shutdown in just 15 days.

As Semafor notes, McCarthy appears to have no easy way out of this crisis, as he complained to Punchbowl News this week that there's a "small group of his members" who are blocking any legislation and he was "not quite sure what they want."