'Stupid': Idaho Republican slams colleagues for being 'dumb enough' to shut down government

The United States government is headed toward a shutdown thanks to infighting and dysfunction among Republicans in the House of Representatives.

Politico reports that there is some dismay among some House Republicans over the way that things are headed.

"It’s stupid," Rep. Mike Simpson (R-ID) said of his party's current strategy. "We’ve been seeing this coming for the last three or four months. I just didn’t think we were dumb enough to get there."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-SD) similarly ripped his colleagues who are clamoring for a government shutdown.

"Have we ever not got blamed for a shutdown?" he asked rhetorically. "I’m worried about the basic functions of government."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was left fuming this week after his conference failed to pass a must-pass bill funding the military, and it's not clear that there's anyway out of the impasse.

Adding to the drama, other Republicans are starting to get fed up with Sen. Tommy Tuberville's (R-AL) blanket hold on military promotions, as Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) argued that he's significantly hurting military preparedness.

“I don’t know what outcome he expected,” Crenshaw said Tuberville in a text message to colleagues obtained by Politico. “But I’m hearing more and more that his actions are having worsening consequences.”