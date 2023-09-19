'Literally what babies do': House GOP infighting hits new heights amid shutdown fight
House Republicans are questioning the motives of some colleagues who are blocking a budget deal.

There is reportedly widespread speculation that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) may run for governor of Florida, which he denied but added that multiple ex-colleagues had encouraged him "relentlessly" to go for it, while several others are openly contemplating Senate campaigns, reported Semafor.

“Whether it’s running for another office, to retweets for the $5 donations, yes, these people are incentivized to try to put themselves in the limelight for their unreasonable policy preferences,” said one House Republican. “I mean, this is literally what babies do. Babies cry and scream so they get more attention.”

Three other key holdouts appear ready to move on from the House, with Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) already saying he's running for North Carolina attorney general, Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-MT) garnering endorsements ahead of a likely Senate campaign, and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) openly contemplating a primary challenge to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in 2026.

The previously mentioned House Republican said the holdouts' "lack of sincerity" had been a widespread topic of discussion, and other members agreed to go on record with their criticism.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s a clown show,” said Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY). “They don’t care what happens as long as they somehow, you know, look good in the process.”

