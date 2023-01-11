'Revenge agenda': MSNBC guest says GOP is proposing budget cuts purely out of spite

Democratic operative Chai Komanduri argued on Tuesday that House Republicans' proposals to defund entire government agencies all boiled down to one thing: A desire for revenge.

While appearing on Ari Melber's show on MSNBC, Komanduri broke down why Republicans have pitched defunding a wide range of federal agencies, including the IRS, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security.

"What they're doing is weaponizing spending cuts to go after their enemies," he said. "All of the people or all of the agencies that are right now on the GOP hit list, if you will, are things that have run afoul of Donald Trump... This is all about an enemies list, and weaponizing spending cuts can go after the enemies of the GOP."

Komanduri also said it was bizarre to see Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) propsoed defunding the DHS when funding the agency is necessary to get the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border under control.

"It would be nice if they had some kind of plan of how they were actually going to improve homeland security, how they were going to improve the things they are complaining about on the border," he said. "There is no plan. It is simply revenge. Revenge on Joe Biden, Democrats, you know, the Department of Homeland Security, etc. This is a revenge agenda."

Watch the video below or at this link.