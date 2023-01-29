Kevin McCarthy is going to have a hard time having any credibility in House investigations: former Republican
Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL) thinks that newly minted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is going to have a difficult time trying to hold the kind of hearings that Republicans want.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta on Sunday, Kinzinger asked about McCarthy defying subpoenas from the Jan. 6 committee last year, and how that will work out for him in the GOP Congress.

"He did not defend the integrity of House investigations," said Kinzinger, who was one of the Republicans to serve on the committee. "And so as they do their investigations, he'll have to live with that, live with that precedent. And he's got a tightrope to walk. He has a very thin majority. One of his people lies about literally everything. And for me, it disturbs me, yes, the Jan. 6 stuff, but just the lack of respect for the institution."

Kinzinger went on to say that he doesn't think McCarthy had a lot to hide from Jan. 6, unlike other members, but he was playing the "game."

"And that game was to stand against and pretend that Jan. 6 was nothing but a tourist visit, and now, as they have their Oversight coming up, there are people that could use that prior precedent and we'll see what happens," he explained.

Acosta asked if the subpoenas sent out by Republicans would even mean anything.

"Could the subject of those subpoenas say, well, look at what happened with the Jan. 6 committee? Why do I need to comply and so on?" he asked.

Kinzinger agreed, "each one of these iterations lowers the credibility for the House and long-term for this country that is a bad thing."

