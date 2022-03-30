Trump gives Matt Gaetz's plan to make him House Speaker the cold shoulder in new interview

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he would prefer to continue his retirement at Mar-a-Lago over returning to Washington, DC to work in the legislative branch.

As the Constitution does not require the Speaker of the House of Representatives to be an elected member of Congress, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has vowed he would nominate Trump to succeed Nancy Pelosi if Republicans win the 2022 midterms.

Gaetz repeated his call at Trump's low-turnout rally in Georgia on Saturday.

Trump dismissed the Florida man's idea during an interview with Real America's Voice, which also hosts Steve Bannon's podcast.

Trump argued the idea was "brought up all the time" despite him having zero legislative experience and often making comments so absurd that they show he is unfamiliar with basic civics knowledge.

"No, it's not something I want to do," Trump said of such an intensive job.

"It's not something I would be interested in," he explained.