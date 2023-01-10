How McCarthy 'vacated' his own power
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was alloted one minute to speak but ended up delivering a tirade lasting hours

As new Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) comes to grips to the new reality of his position, he is also facing the reality of all the power he gave away in order to get there.

One of the most blatant successful power plays made by the Republicans' Freedom Caucus was the rule change that any single member of Congress can begin the voting process to remove the Speaker, also known as a "motion to vacate."

This is one of many rule changes McCarthy had to surrender in order to become Speaker of the House. However, no Speaker in Congressional history has given up as much power as McCarthy, leading political insiders from both parties to question the level of his effectiveness and influence.

With anyone in Congress being able to start the Speaker removal process, McCarthy will undoubtedly be walking on eggshells every day not to isolate anyone in his own party, not to mention Democrats from across the aisle. Once the motion to vacate is requested, all it will take is a simple majority to remove McCarthy from office. The motion can be filed by House Democrats or House Republicans.

In an interview on NBC's Meet the Press, Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the incoming Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said that he thinks there is a high possibility that McCarthy will face at least one vote for him to vacate the position he has coveted for so long.

"Well I am not convinced we can go an entire (Congressional) term without having it (used)," Comer told host Chuck Todd. "I am not going to say there isn't one person that will try to abuse that motion."

