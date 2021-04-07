How a suspected QAnon leader tried to pin the 'violent, culty conspiracy movement' on a former Trump official
In the newest episode of The Daily Beast podcast "Fever Dreams," Q: Into the Storm director Cullen Hoback goes into greater detail on the lengths 8chan systems administrator Ron Watkins -- the suspect the filmmakers believe is currently behind QAnon -- went to try to convince the filmmakers that Steve Bannon was the mastermind behind the movement.

"Right from the get-go, he was planting the seed."

As the documentary illustrates, Watkins even produced data "evidence" to prove it was Steve Bannon. But Hoback didn't buy it.

"It seems that this was a red herring. This is my interpretation, that it was a red herring that he had been planting for some time. And I suspect that he had put a lot of work into this and wanted someone to pick up on it," Hoback told The Daily Beast.

You can listen to the podcast here.

Since the documentary began airing, Watkins has continued to deny he was Q, writing on Telegram, "I've noticed that the fake news media is FALSELY reporting that I am Q. It is simply not true. Here are the facts: I am not Q. I've never spoken privately with Q. I don't know who Q is."