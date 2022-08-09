Nicolle Wallace comes off of vacation break to explain how Republicans will respond to Trump raid

After Mar-a-Lago was raided by the FBI, MSNBC's Rachel Maddow called in Nicolle Wallace, who previously worked in George W. Bush's White House. The former Republican was asked how the GOP will likely respond to the news that Trump removed 15 boxes of documents from the White House that were supposed to be sent to the National Archives.

She cited Steven Ayers, a former supporter of President Donald Trump who appeared before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and the attempt to overthrow the 2020 election. After following Trump, Ayers was charged with crimes and made it clear that he felt manipulated.

"He's an insurrectionist turned January 6 select committee public witness who I think was an important window into how brazenly Trump and his media allies, people like Tucker Carlson, feed lies to the base," said Wallace. "But I would hope some of the people who may be on the fence in that endeavor would look like at Bill Barr, you know, defying and laughing and making a mockery out of Trump's lies and nonsense, calling them BS, over and over again."

Wallace went on to explain that while there might be a number of things that are political that Trump could be attacked over, the destruction of documents or stealing of classified information is something that is the least of them.

"Everyone close to Trump knows he's a liar," she explained. "They're acutely aware of his penchant for mishandling classified information. Trump has been mishandling classified information and you covered it at the time since [Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov wormed his way back into the Oval Office in 2017. I believe the National Security Advisor was either witness to it or tried to stop it or stem it. But if that is the crime for which there was probable cause to seek a search warrant, then we have our first window into how potential crimes by the ex-president are viewed by this Justice Department."

She went on to say that there is a "tsunami of questions" that "far outweigh the revelations on a night like tonight."

"We may just be learning the very first things we will know from now forward. As your first words tonight made clear, we've never done this before, but we may be learning the very first things there to know about how Merrick Garland and Lisa Monaco view potential crimes committed by an ex-American president," said Wallace.

