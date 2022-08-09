Enraged Trump supporters gather into convoy outside Mar-a-Lago after FBI search

On Monday evening, following reports that the FBI executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago country club complex in Palm Beach, Florida, a small crowd of Trump supporters converged near the site in trucks bedecked with flags, in a fury over the federal law enforcement action.

The scene was first reported by Cristian Benavides, a local reporter with NBC 6 News in Miami.

In one of the videos of the scene, Trump supporters could be heard shouting out of their vehicles. "God Bless Trump!" one woman could be heard shouting. At another moment, a passerby shouted, "F*ck Trump!" at the convoy, to which another woman in the group shouted, "F*ck you!"

Still other supporters could be seen gathering on the side of the road, waving Trump flags.

According to previous reports, the raid at Mar-a-Lago was executed as part of the federal investigation into classified documents that were apparently stolen from their proper locations as Trump and his associates left the White House. Some former officials, like Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, recount that the former president paid no attention to regulations surrounding classified information, and would often shred or pocket documents on a whim.

Trump has baselessly claimed that the warrant was part of a political persecution scheme against him, and even compared it to the 1972 break-in to the Democratic National Committee headquarters at the Watergate Hotel.

