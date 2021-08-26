WATCH: Conservative host cuts off Trump after he attacks Pfizer for ‘controlling’ the FDA

Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt cut off Donald Trump mid-rant about a conspiracy theory linking Pfizer with the Food and Drug Administration.

The twice-impeached one-term president appeared Thursday morning on the widely syndicated radio program, where Hewitt asked whether he would receive a coronavirus vaccine booster when he's eligible.

"I would have nothing against getting it, I would like to look at it a little bit more," Trump said. "But, first of all, we have until September to make the decision, you know, et cetera, et cetera, we have a little while."

Then he dipped into a conspiracy theory questioning the FDA's swift approval of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been questioned repeatedly on Fox News and online, but came as the result of the agency prioritizing its review of the medicine -- and then claimed credit, anyway.

"I do think that Pfizer, I will say this, the FDA is bureaucratically run, would have taken five years to get it approved, would have never even had it if it weren't for me," Trump said, "and I learned things. The FDA is virtually controlled by Pfizer. Pfizer has control, not Johnson & Johnson, not Moderna, but Pfizer has control. Pfizer has control over the FDA."

Hewitt broke in and changed the subject to the special prosecutor investigating the origins of the FBI's probe into ties between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

"Second question," the host said. "Have you heard anything from John Durham? Has he asked to interview you? Do you know what's going on with John Durham?"

Trump indicated he hadn't heard anything new.

"Every time I speak, I say where's Durham?" Trump said. "That should have never been allowed to be put into the Biden administration. They spied on my campaign and they didn't pay. We caught them."



