Here's what to expect when Jan. 6 hearings resume
House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol.

The House Select Committee held a surprise hearing this week to reveal testimony from former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, and the panel will hold at least two more next month that will cover key issues tying Donald Trump to the insurrection.

The panel had planned to wrap up its public hearing schedule by the end of June, but newly received evidence forced them to reschedule those for this month, after Congress returns from its Fourth of July recess, and Guardian reporter Hugo Lowell told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" what viewers can expect.

"They've issued a formal subpoena to Pat Cipollone, as we were discussing earlier," Lowell said. "That's kind of the next agenda item, the next immediate agenda item for the committee. He has to come in for a deposition July 6, that's what it says on the subpoena. That's kind of in the immediate viewfinder. Then coming down the road, we have at least two more hearings. [Rep.] Jamie Raskin is supposed to lead a hearing on the Proud Boys and the militia groups that stormed the Capitol, in what [Department of Justice] and the committee believes was a coordinated assault."

"I understand he's been preparing pretty closely with the senior investigative counsels on the committee to lay out his hearing and his plan for that," Lowell added, "and then, of course, you have the 187 minutes of the Capitol attack, where Trump sat in the White House and knew the Capitol was attacked and did nothing. At least two more hearings to come when the house returns on July 12. We understand that Jamie Raskin's hearing will be on that day that Congress comes back, July 12 -- so more to come still."

