Hunter Biden allies gearing up to go after his conservative accusers with lawsuits and investigations of their own

According to a Washington Post article, allies of Hunter Biden are not going to sit idly by as GOP House members and supporters of Donald Trump ramp up Congressional investigations and attacks on the son of President Joe Biden.

The report states that lawyer friends of the younger Biden are meeting to plan out counterattacks that could include defamation lawsuits and investigations of their own into his tormentors.

As the Post's Matt Viser and Michael Scherer wrote, lawyer Kevin Morris, a friend of Hunter Biden, has been spearheading plans to push back by advising it is "crucial... to be more aggressive."

"Morris, at the meeting in his California home, described defamation lawsuits the team could pursue against the presidential son’s critics, including Fox News, Eric Trump and Rudy Giuliani," the report states. "He outlined extensive research on two potential witnesses against Hunter Biden — a spurned business partner named Tony Bobulinski and a computer repairman named John Paul Mac Isaac."

"The meeting was a glimpse into a sprawling infrastructure that is rapidly, almost frantically, assembling to combat Republicans’ plans to turn Hunter Biden into a major news story when the GOP takes over the House next year," the Post report states before adding, "Hunter Biden has been working with Morris, his friend and sometime financial benefactor, and a team of researchers. The younger Biden has also hired several other lawyers — Chris Clark, who is handling a federal criminal investigation into his business dealings and other matters, along with a separate attorney, Joshua A. Levy, to deal directly with the House investigators."

ALSO IN THE NEWS: New court ruling has opened the door for the DOJ to get another Trump search warrant: legal expert



According to the report, there also efforts underway at the Biden White House and at the Democratic National Committee level to launch a counter-assault, with a "a trio of Democratic-aligned outside groups" standing by" to "provide rapid response and other communications."

The report adds, "Sources close to Hunter Biden emphasized that they are operating separately from the White House."

You can read more here.