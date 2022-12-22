Hunter Biden taps Jared Kushner lawyer for battle with Republicans
According to a report from the Guardian, Hunter Biden has added a high-powered lawyer who has advised Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to his legal team.

The report notes that Abbe Lowell has been retained by the embattled son of President Joe Biden as he girds for battles with the Republicans who will be taking control of the House -- and the committees under their control -- when the new members of Congress are sworn in.

As the Guardian's Martin Pengelly wrote, Lowell has represented Democrats and Republicans alike, including Kushner before Congress and recently Trump ally Tom Barrack who was "acquitted in a foreign lobbying case."

According to the report, "Lowell, 70, has said that to be a trial lawyer, 'you have to have a desire to be a performer at some level. If I hadn’t done this, it would have been Broadway'.But his work for Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and chief adviser, brought an uncomfortable sort of spotlight. Writing in the American Lawyer in late 2020, Lowell suggested criticism of his work for another client was generated 'primarily because I later represented … the president’s son-in-law.'"

With Biden about to face extraordinary scrutiny from Republicans, the report adds, "Politically speaking – where Lowell comes in – Republicans allege the younger Biden exploited his father’s roles as a senator, vice-president and president for financial gain, allegations Hunter Biden also denies."

