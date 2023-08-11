Comer accuses Merrick Garland of running a 'coverup' by appointing special counsel for Hunter Biden
James Comer (Fox News screenshot)

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Hunter Biden -- but Rep. James Comer (R-KY) is still not happy.

Fox News' Chad Pergram reports that Comer lashed out at Garland for appointing a special prosecutor to investigate the president's son, despite the fact that such an appointment makes it more likely that Biden will face prison time for his alleged misdeeds.

"This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of the House Oversight Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling 'the brand,' for millions of dollars to foreign nationals," Comer said, according to Pergram. "Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption."

In fact, Republicans in the House of Representatives have not yet found any direct link between Biden and his son's overseas business dealings.

In fact, longtime Hunter Biden business partner Devon Archer told investigators in the House of Representatives recently that he had never heard the president discuss business with his son and said he had no reason to believe that the president had benefited financially from Hunter's work at Burisma.

Archer also said he had no reason to believe that Biden had altered government policy in response to his son's business interests.

