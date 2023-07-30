'Let's keep this conversation respectful': CNN host shuts down panel blow-up over Biden's grandchild

CNN "State of the Union" fill-in host Kasey Hunt had to cut off her guests on Sunday morning after a panel discussion on President Joe Biden acknowledging his seventh grandchild fathered by his son Hunter turned ugly and one of her guests went on an angry rant.



What started out with former Joe Biden Special Assistant Michael LaRosa expressing dismay at conservatives harping on personal matters that should only concern the Biden family went off the rails when GOP campaign consultant Scott Jennings launched a broadside at Hunter Biden, calling him a "scumbag."



LaRosa responded to the host's initial question about the grandchild by stating, "Two things, first of all, I respect you as a journalist for having to ask the question, but it is a very gross and uncomfortable subject to talk about, as it is --."



"Well, let's not call a little girl gross, okay/" Hunt parried.



"No, no, no, I'm talking about the inner sanctum of a family and the privacy of what goes on in a family." LaRosa protested.



"And you're right, that little girl should not be weaponized by the Republicans who are down there in Arkansas with conservative lawyers and conservative PR people and posting on their Instagram," he continued. "They shouldn't be weaponizing her and everyone is welcome to make their own personal judgments on the Bidens, but it is frankly -- they are a family, a real family, with real feelings, with real struggles and challenges, like every family and I guarantee you that the more that the Republicans make this an issue, it will not work."



Given a chance to respond, Jennings replied, "It's not Republicans, with all due respect, who made Hunter Biden into a complete scumbag on this and other issues."



"The ignoring his own daughter for four years!" Jenning continued with his voice rising, "And the president of the United States hanging up a [Christmas] stocking for the dog and not for his seventh grandchild?"



"Hey look," host Hunt interjected which led Jennings to start to lecture her, however she talked over him and stated, "We can also have sympathy for people struggling with addiction, let's keep this conversation respectful."



"And I totally agree," Jennings countered. "And a lot of families deal with addiction. And who ends up picking up the pieces? The grandparents. And in this case, the grandparents would not acknowledge this little girl. It is offensive."



Watch below or at the link.