Hunter Biden just put himself in a heap of new legal trouble: former prosecutor

A federal judge ruled on Monday that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, must disclose more information about his finances as part of an ongoing paternity case.

And he largely has himself to blame for the current legal situation, argued former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on CNN's "The Lead."

"The judge ruled that Hunter will have to answer more questions under oath about his finances and chided him in hiding information that should be public," said anchor Jake Tapper. "What did you make of that as significant?"

"Well, Jake, the single most valuable asset that any party has, in any case, is credibility. And here it now seems that Hunter Biden and his lawyers have lost credibility with the judge who said on the record they have had played games with some of the evidentiary obligations," said Honig.

"Hunter Biden went back to court and said, I want to pay less in [child support], and now he's going have sit for an under-oath deposition and turn over more documents about his dealings, including his sale of so-called artwork and any income from any foreign sources," Honig continued. "That — some of that information will be available to the other side, and also publicly."

All of this comes as a criminal investigation of Hunter Biden also advances, involving tax irregularities and his alleged improper purchase of a firearm.

Watch the CNN segment below or at this link.