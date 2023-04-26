Hunter Biden’s lawyers meet with DOJ as federal authorities mull prosecuting the president’s son
Hunter Biden attends a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP)

Attorneys representing Hunter Biden met with Department of Justice prosecutors Wednesday to address potential charges the president’s son could face amid an ongoing federal probe, NBC News reports.

Federal authorities are considering charging the president’s son with one felony count of tax evasion and potential felony count related to a gun purchase along with two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, the report said.

The decision over whether to charge Hunter Biden will be made by U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a Donald Trump appointee who Joe Biden retained.

Such meetings between defense attorneys and prosecutors in federal criminal tax cases are commonplace, NBC News legal analyst and former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg said.

“In the ordinary course, in a federal criminal tax case, and pursuant to policy and practice, defense attorneys get a meeting for the asking," Rosenberg said.

"They typically use that meeting to try to persuade Justice Department prosecutors not to charge their client, often to no avail.”

An IRS special agent through their attorney is seeking whistleblower protections to testify before Congress about the Hunter Biden probe.

