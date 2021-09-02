'NYC subway has fallen': 'Wild scenes' captured as Hurricane Ida dumps record rain

Hurricane Ida tore through New York City overnight, bringing tornadoes, record rain and flash flooding.
Eight people, including a 2-year-old boy, died in four separate flooding incidents in the city, and another person died in a submerged vehicle in New Jersey.
Videos shared on social media showed floodwaters pouring into subway stations and homes, cars submerged on roadways and other alarming scenes as what's left of the Category 4 storm ripped through New York and New Jersey.
Wild scene in the subway tonight #subwaycreatures #ida https://t.co/G5MJp1qGhw— Rick (@Rick) 1630549697.0
Wow. Massive tornado passing Burlington-Bristol Bridge tonight. Video from riverfront in Burlington City. #NJwx… https://t.co/JIHoLfiOZZ— Rick Ritter (@Rick Ritter) 1630547578.0
This is 145th st on 1 line. This not a low lying area. One of the highest elevations in Manhattan. Literally now… https://t.co/JyE8oUOUBA— Mark D. Levine (@Mark D. Levine) 1630551448.0
Feels like we can pull the trigger and call that a tornado https://t.co/OZSHL2COy8— southpaw (@southpaw) 1630553576.0
Bushwick floods. Knickerbocker Avenue. Stay safe! https://t.co/055vYjSgCK— thisbushwicklife (@thisbushwicklife) 1630550111.0
And through it all! @Grubhub delivery still out there bringing your dinner #ida #flooding #brooklyn https://t.co/2baP69JXhW— Unequal Scenes (@Unequal Scenes) 1630549006.0
absolutely 💀 at this man smoking hookah while on a raft in the middle of the street during a hurricane https://t.co/Wld4rPDdXY— Jenna Amatulli (@Jenna Amatulli) 1630553301.0
Every single subway line in NYC is now shutdown due to the storm. The entire system. We are BEYOND not ready for c… https://t.co/LkHXU4Hvd5— Mark D. Levine (@Mark D. Levine) 1630550677.0
BREAKING! Brooklyn, NYC: Numerous roads across New York City are submerged amid ongoing catastrophic flash flooding… https://t.co/aVHum4Yp3v— Lynn (@Lynn) 1630548925.0
Bronx River Parkway has become all river, no parkway… these are the southbound lanes by exit 10B in Yonkers. At lea… https://t.co/gLbNiUKumd— Amanda Bossard (@Amanda Bossard) 1630573863.0
STORM WATCH: Flooding in #Elizabeth where cars are almost completely submerged from #Ida (📹 courtesy: Yolanda). Sta… https://t.co/i38oUs9uUM— News12NJ (@News12NJ) 1630562246.0