'NYC subway has fallen': 'Wild scenes' captured as Hurricane Ida dumps record rain
Twitter

Hurricane Ida tore through New York City overnight, bringing tornadoes, record rain and flash flooding.

Eight people, including a 2-year-old boy, died in four separate flooding incidents in the city, and another person died in a submerged vehicle in New Jersey.

Videos shared on social media showed floodwaters pouring into subway stations and homes, cars submerged on roadways and other alarming scenes as what's left of the Category 4 storm ripped through New York and New Jersey.















SmartNews