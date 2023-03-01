'I ain't going to prison': Steve Bannon defiant over 'sham' fraud trial in New York

Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon shrugged off the fraud charges against him in New York when questioned by reporters on Tuesday, the New York Daily News reported — defiantly suggesting he will not face any jail time.
"Trump adviser Steve Bannon isn’t worried about going to the big house because New York’s case against him is 'a sham,'" reported Molly Crane-Newman. "The right-wing strategist shared his belief when he appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday for his alleged role in the We Build the Wall crowdfunding scam."
“I ain’t going to prison,” said Bannon simply.
Bannon is on trial for a scheme he and other right-wing activists set up in which they allegedly promised to privately construct Trump's border wall with donations from his supporters — only to pocket some of the money for themselves. We Build The Wall promised to construct 100 miles of secure fencing at the Southern border, but is now claiming they are unable even to pay their attorneys.
Originally, Bannon was indicted on federal fraud charges, but Trump pardoned him on his last day in office. However, because some of the donors Bannon allegedly defrauded live in New York, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg was able to bring his own fraud charges against him. Bannon has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
The fraud scheme is not Bannon's only legal problem. He was also found guilty of contempt of Congress and sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to give any testimony to House investigators in the January 6 case. He also faces a civil suit from his own former lawyers for what they claim is $500,000 in unpaid legal bills. The lawyer representing Bannon in the We Build The Wall case, David Schoen, has asked a judge to allow him to leave the case, citing "irreconcilable" disagreements with his client.