‘I hate what I did’: North Carolina man to serve 7 months for striking cop during Capitol riot
Two witnesses submitted tips to the FBI that identified Grayson Sherrill, left, in this photo taken inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.. - fbi.gov/fbi.gov/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grayson Sherrill on Friday apologized for his actions during the Capitol riot, particularly when the-then 21-year-old Gaston County man struck a police officer with a broken metal pipe outside the building. “I really want to say that I recognize that what I did was wrong,” Sherrill, now 24, told U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in her Washington, D.C., courtroom. “I’ve had two years to really think about it. At the time, I let the chaos control what I did.” Chutkan made sure Sherrill will have some additional time for self-reflection. She sentenced the Cherryville man to sev...