Trump berated Melania in front of aides over 'I Really Don't Care' jacket -- and then lied about her wearing it: new book

A new book reveals that Donald Trump berated his wife in front of the White House staff over the now-infamous jacket reading, "I Really Don't Care, Do U?" that she wore on a visit with migrant children at the Texas-Mexico border.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as the first lady's chief of staff and then as White House press secretary, devotes an entire chapter to the saga in her new book, "I'll Take Your Questions Now," according to excerpts obtained by the Washington Post.

"The first lady had been upset by the situation her husband's immigration policies had caused and wanted to see it for herself," the newspaper reported. "For reasons that still remain a mystery, she'd ordered a $39 jacket online from Zara. Grisham said she was on her phone ironing out details for the trip and missed the chance to stop Melania Trump from wearing it."

Melania Trump insisted it was just a jacket when she huddled with Grisham to do damage control on the plane ride back to Washington, D.C., where the first lady was immediately summoned to the Oval Office.

"It was the first time he'd ever summoned her in such a way in front of staff," the Post reported. "He yelled and asked 'what the [expletive]' they thought they were doing. Then just as quickly he came up with a solution. He would tweet out that the jacket was a message to the Fake News Media."