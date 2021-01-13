'I would resign tonight because if I were Trump I'd be afraid of the consequences': Maddow tells Trump

After reporting on a letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff calling the Capitol insurrection "sedition," MSNBC host Rachel Maddow looked straight to the camera and told President Donald Trump to cut a deal with Vice President Mike Pence and resign tonight.

"What is not a live question tonight but instead live motion that we are watching tonight and tomorrow," Maddow said. "We are watching it happen as history -- this is the first president ever to be impeached twice. It was on the precipice of an impeachment like this facing certain impeachment in the House and probable removal in the Senate that Republicans in August 1974 marched up to the White House and told President Richard Nixon that his time on the stage was up. And Nixon resigned."

Then new President Gerald Ford made his first act in the presidency to pardon Nixon so he would never set foot inside a prison.

"I don't know if this breed of Republicans we have now is going to do that for President Trump," she said. "I don't know if they would see him or listen to him if they did."

In fact, it was reported Tuesday evening that Republicans are too scared to tell Trump that he should step down. CNN's John Dean said that many Republican officials fear that if they told Trump, he must step down that he would ignore them and do the opposite out of defiance.

"If I were Trump, I would resign tonight," Maddow suggested. "I would resign tonight because if I were Trump, I think I would be terrified of the consequences of what I have done in the past week. I would be terrified of going to prison. And I would want that pardon and I would be damn sure that Mike Pence would give it to me in exchange for my resignation. That's what I would do if I were him. Lord knows what he will do. He's still president."

