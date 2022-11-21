Idaho police captain allegedly wrote blogs for white supremacist website

A former Idaho police captain is under fire after he allegedly participated in a white nationalist conference, the Idaho News reports.

"This weekend, I learned of Boise Police Department officer Matt Bryngelson's participation in a white nationalist conference and his ongoing contributions to racist, dehumanizing propaganda. The fact that such an individual could serve in the department for two decades is appalling," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said.

As the Idaho News points out, former Boise Police Department officer Matt Bryngelson worked in multiple roles for the city's police department over the the past 20 years, including Field Training Officer, Neighborhood Contact Officer, Narcotics Detective, SWAT member, Patrol Sergeant, NCO Unit Sergeant, Metro Task Force, Gang Unit and Training Unit Lieutenant.

"The people of Boise deserve a police department worthy of their investment and trust, and we are launching a full investigation accordingly. I will have more to share in the coming days about this investigation and next steps," Mayor McLean said.

According to the Idaho Statesman, Bryngelson appeared on the American Renaissance Conference speaker list under the apparent pseudonym Daniel Vinyard.

"Blog posts that appear to be authored by Bryngelson include him recounting the point in his police career when he 'became aware of the violent tendencies of Blacks.' Bryngelson did not return a phone call or text from the Idaho Statesman," the Statesman's report said. "This comes nearly two months after Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked Lee to resign in light of multiple complaints from officers, along with an investigation into allegations that Lee injured a subordinate officer in a neck restraints demonstration last year. Lee is Chinese-American."

Read more at the Idaho Statesman.