Idaho murder suspect was covered in facial cuts in court — the sheriff reveals the real reason

In his most recent court appearance, University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger was visibly covered in cuts to his face, raising eyebrows.

But according to The Daily Beast, the local sheriff in Moscow has clarified what happened to his face. It wasn't anything sinister — it was just a bad shave.

"Latah County Sheriff Richie Skiles confirmed the botched shave in a text message to The Daily Beast on Thursday shortly after the alleged killer exited court, where a judge determined his preliminary hearing won’t be held until June 26," reported Josh Fiallo. "Skiles would not say what type of razor Kohberger has access to in jail or whether the 28-year-old is on suicide watch."

Kohberger, a Washington State University teaching assistant just across the state line, was implicated in the grisly stabbings of four students at the University of Idaho after weeks went by without a public lead, when police found his DNA at the scene.

He drove across the country to his family home in Pennsylvania with his father shortly after the killings happened, with police in Indiana even pulling him over twice. While monitoring him at that location, police witnessed Kohberger vigorously cleaning out his car and using surgical gloves, a possible sign he could have been trying to eliminate evidence.

He is currently being held without bail, and could potentially face the death penalty if convicted.