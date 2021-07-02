Lindsay Graham bluntly declared 'an idiot' in scathing conservative op-ed
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina addresses the National Guard Association of the United States 138th General Conference, Baltimore, Md., Sept. 11, 2016. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jim Greenhill)

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-GA) received harsh criticism in a column from the right-wing National Review on Friday.

"Sen. Lindsey Graham is an idiot. Don't take it from me. Take it from Graham himself," Philip Klein began.

Graham's opinion on whether he is an idiot came up in the debate over whether the U.S. Senate would have to pass both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Biden bill before either would be signed.

Graham was initially one of the Republicans who complained about the "tandem" track for the bills.

"Graham declared that he was not going to be so easily duped. 'If he's gonna tie them together, he can forget it!' Graham told Politico. 'I'm not doing that. That's extortion! I'm not going to do that. The Dems are being told you can't get your bipartisan work product passed unless you sign on to what the left wants, and I'm not playing that game.' He added, "There's no way. You look like a f*cking idiot now.' Yet a week later, Graham is back on board with the bipartisan deal citing a statement Biden made to reassure Republicans."

Klein argued that Graham looking like the "f*cking idiot" he described by thinking the bills aren't linked.

"The bottom line is that Democrats are treating the two bills as linked, and so should Republicans and everybody else. Conservatives should put Republicans on notice: A vote for the bipartisan deal will be treated as a vote for the reconciliation bill," Klein wrote."And any Republican who signs on to this pile of hot garbage should be laughed at for getting duped by Biden. As Graham himself put it, 'You look like a f*cking idiot now.'"


