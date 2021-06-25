Lindsey Graham melts down over GOP 'idiots' who worked out an infrastructure deal with Biden

In an interview with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-Sc) late Thursday night, the senior Republican had a meltdown upon hearing five of his Republican colleagues in the Senate had agreed with Democrats on an infrastructure bill that was tied to reconciliation.

According to the report, Graham dropped an F-bomb upon hearing the news saying he wants nothing to do with it.

Previously Graham had been supportive in principle on an infrastructure bill that put American back to work, but was reportedly appalled when he heard about President Joe Biden's comments after the announcements.

Politico Playbook is reporting, "After hearing what Biden said about linking the small bipartisan bill to the big reconciliation bill, Graham told us … he's out."

"If he's gonna tie them together, he can forget it!" Graham reportedly ranted. "I'm not doing that. That's extortion! I'm not going to do that. The Dems are being told you can't get your bipartisan work product passed unless you sign on to what the left wants, and I'm not playing that game."

According to the South Carolina Republican, he was unaware of how much his colleagues conceded until Politico relayed Biden's comments to him -- and he proceeded to blow up.

"Most Republicans could not have known that," he insisted. "There's no way. You look like a f*cking idiot now. I don't mind bipartisanship, but I'm not going to do a suicide mission."

"Graham often changes his mind, so Republicans close to the negotiations may take his comments with a grain of salt," Politico reports. "But at the same time, Republicans who want this deal to happen believe Biden created a massive problem that could put the entire deal in jeopardy."

