Self-described 'incel' admits plot to massacre women at college
Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio,(Butler County Jail)

A 22-year-old self-described "incel" is facing years in prison after he admitted to a plot to massacre women at an Ohio college.

Local news station Fox 19 reports that Tres Genco of Hillsboro, Ohio confessed to planning to carry out a mass shooting at the college in what U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker said this week was an attack on women on behalf of men who believe they're being "unjustly" denied sex.

Prosecutors say that Genco began posting on incel forums in 2019, and he began surveilling the college in early 2020 to plot an attack.

On the same day he started surveilling the college, he also conducted internet searches such as “planning a shooting crime” and “when does preparing for a crime become an attempt?”

Law enforcement officials first became aware of the danger Genco posed when they responded to a domestic dispute involving Genco and his mother, and they found weapons and body armor inside his home.

"Thankfully, law enforcement partners working closely together prevented a deadly killing spree targeting women," said FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers. "Genco’s hate-filled beliefs and actions were extremely dangerous and could have resulted in irreparable harm to our community and many precious lives."

