Trump rips McConnell as Kamala Harris passes tie vote on Inflation Reduction Act: 'something has to be done'
Sen. Mitch McConnell on Facebook.

The United States Senate on Saturday opened debate on the Inflation Reduction Act as former President Donald Trump gave the closing address at the CPAC summit in Texas.

"50-50, Senate votes to open debate on the Democrats’ reconciliation bill, with VP Harris breaking the tie, opening up an intense couple days on their party’s health and climate package that Republicans vigorously oppose," CNN's Manu Raju reported from Washington, D.C.

In Dallas, Trump based Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky.

Trump said, "Mitch McConnell as hurt our party very badly. Should have never happened."

"And I said it and I said it publicly when they approved that horrible infrastructure deal and then they go and do this, and they're not finished -- they still have a little time left," Trump said.

But McConnell is the most unpopular politician in the country, even more so than crazy Nancy Pelosi, and something has to be done," Trump said.

