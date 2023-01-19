Inflation slows, but we’re still shelling out more for eggs
A shopper checks out the egg section at the Publix at Winter Park Village, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. - Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Even as inflation begins to level off, the cost of eggs issoaring. Bird flu across the country is the prime suspect for the high-flying problem. Buyers are flocking to other options, and some politicians are clucking. Egg pricesjumped 11.1% from November to December and were up 59.9% from December 2021, according to the federal Consumer Price Index. The index for all items dropped 0.1% from November to December, while grocery store food overall went up just 0.2%. That has some consumers changing how they shop. Patty White, 44, of Orlando, said she normally buys eggs at Aldi where she was used ...