Firefighters 'ogled young women' and mocked Black homeless man in Iowa City: lawsuit

The Iowa City fire department is accused of an extensive culture of sexist, racist, and homophobic behavior in a new lawsuit from former employee Sadie McDowell, according to The Daily Iowan this week.

"In the 19-page lawsuit, McDowell describes the reported discriminatory actions she observed from her colleagues, both directed to her and others," reported Jami Martin-Trainor. "This includes officers intentionally looping in the downtown Iowa City area to 'ogle young women and comment on their bodies and/or clothing,' which was referred to as the 'Lust Lap.' McDowell also describes a situation that occurred in the summer of 2017 where she faced 'unwanted and non-consensual kissing and sexual groping' from a colleague."

According to the lawsuit, McDowell also witnessed a lieutenant say that a Black homeless man was "not worth the skin on his bones," that coworkers would constantly use "gay" as a slur, and that some firefighters would deliberately misgender and deadname transgender people.

“This ordeal has caused Sadie to develop a myriad of debilitating symptoms and mental health conditions including Major Depressive Disorder and Other Trauma and Stressor Related Disorder,” said the lawsuit.

READ MORE: Trump supporters seethe at 'RINO' GOP lawmaker after he endorses Nikki Haley

The department denies all of the allegations, with public safety information officer Lee Hermiston saying, "The City of Iowa City is committed to supporting the rights of all employees and creating a safe, inclusive, and respectful work environment." The allegations span a time period before March 2022, when Scott Lyon, the new fire chief, replaced John Grier, who oversaw the department at the time of the allegations.

While fire departments do not always come under the same degree of controversy or public scrutiny as police departments, many have been involved in scandal. Several firefighters were fired as part of the investigation into the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, after they arrived on scene but failed to render the required medical attention to the victim. And a volunteer firefighter on Long Island is alleging in a lawsuit filed last month that she was plied with alcohol and served up to the fire chief to be raped as his birthday present.