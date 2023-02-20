Right-wing Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition misspells multiple GOP politicians' names in big spring announcement

The conservative Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition on Sunday released an announcement for its 23rd annual Spring Kickoff event that will feature multiple prominent Republican politicians.

However, as noted by eagle-eyed CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski, the announcement is filled with misspellings of multiple big-name Republicans.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin gets the worst treatment in the announcement, as both his first and last names are misspelled as "Glen Younkin."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gets it comparatively better, as the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition only left the extra "T" at the end of his name and referred to him as "Greg Abbot."

DON'T MISS: Texas school superintendent left his gun in bathroom where it was found by third grader

And finally, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is referred to as "Gov. John Sununu," who happens to be his father who previously served as governor of New Hampshire in the 1980s.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition did manage to correctly spell former President Donald Trump's name correctly, however, which ensures that it is likely safe from being on the receiving end of an angry Truth Social post.

Tickets for the Iowa Faith & Freedom Coalition start at $60 per person and attendees can look forward to a "Chick-fil-A Buffet Style Sit-Down Supper" if they go.



