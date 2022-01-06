'Trust fund baby' Trump and his 'oligarch' enablers pushed a mob up the Capitol steps -- and let them take the fall: Morning Joe
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough trashed "trust fund baby" Donald Trump for setting up his supporters to take the fall for him last year in a last-ditch effort to cling to power.

The twice-impeached one-term president spent two months spreading lies about election fraud after losing his re-election bid to Joe Biden, then promised to join his fired-up followers at the U.S. Capitol one year ago -- but instead watched on television from the White House as they attacked law enforcement and committed other crimes on his behalf.

"Looking at the imagery, I know we are looking back over the past year, and I will tell you my real takeaway is, you have a guy that was born a trust fund baby and inherited $400 million," Scarborough said. "He's lived the life of luxury his entire life and, for him, lying and spreading lies about voting, it was all about his pride and also about maintaining power, but the people in that picture, the people that we have been seeing on a loop for the past year, the people that went up to the Capitol are now the people who, you know, they're in jail."

"They're awaiting trial before federal courts," he added, "and so many of them are saying the same thing: We did it because that's what President Trump wanted us to do. He told us we were saving America, we thought we were saving America -- we thought we were patriots. You look at the people respond responsible for this riot. We don't look at the people in the media, in the Trump media, that fed the lies to these people for six months and a year of a possible stolen election. We don't look at the trust fund baby, the billionaire, and the oligarchs who enabled him. They're the architects of this, this is just the mob that they pushed up the Capitol steps."


